Three MPs from Andhra Pradesh selected for diplomatic outreach

VIJAYAWADA: Three MPs from Andhra Pradesh, two from TDP, and one from BJP, will be part of the multi-party delegations for the Indian diplomatic outreach against Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism. Seven multi-party delegations are visiting different countries in the context of Operation Sindoor, and India’s continued fight against cross-border terrorism. They will carry forth to the world, India’s strong message of zero-tolerance to terrorism. The Centre’s diplomatic outreach initiative from May 21 is set to showcase India’s unified stance, and firm resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms.

State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari and Rajamahendravaram MP is part of the multi-party delegation headed by Ravi Shankar Prasad. The group will visit the UK, France, Germany, the European Union, Italy and Denmark.

Expressing her gratitude on being included in the delegation, Purandeswari posted on her X account, “A rare opportunity to be representing my country and to expose the terrorism that has been ravaging India for many, many years. A real opportunity to serve my country. A small way in which I can pay my tributes to the brave soldiers and civilians who have lost their lives braving the terrorists. I thank the Prime Minister for providing me with such an opportunity.”

BJP organising secretary (State) Madhukar congratulated Purandeswari.

From TDP, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu will join the delegation led by NCP MP Supriya Sule, visiting Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa, while Amalapuram TDP MP GM Harish Balayogi is part of the delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, travelling to the USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia.