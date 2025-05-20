Andhra Pradesh CM to go on surprise inspections after June 12

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced that he would begin surprise inspections anytime after June 12. He also revealed that around 38 companies have expressed interest in partnering with the State government regarding the proposed Drone City, which will be established on 300 acres in the Orvakal Industrial Node.

The detailed project report is ready, and the tendering process will be completed by June 12.

During a review of various government schemes and public feedback on service delivery, Naidu emphasised the need for complete satisfaction with the performance of all departments and public services under his one year of governance.

While some departments have improved, he said, there is still a need to enhance service quality in APSRTC and other departments. On Monday, he assessed feedback collected through IVRS and QR code systems related to ration supply, the Deepam scheme, APSRTC, and Panchayat services at the Secretariat. He discussed the public response with the Chief Secretary and Secretaries in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Regarding the Deepam 2 scheme, the Chief Minister announced that the subsidy for three LPG cylinders would be credited to beneficiaries’ accounts in one instalment. Beneficiaries can claim the cylinders as needed, but the entire subsidy will be provided upfront. He warned that no agency or intermediary should collect additional money from beneficiaries.

On ration supply, 74% of respondents said they were receiving their rations, and 76% rated the quality as good. West Godavari District recorded the highest satisfaction levels in both distribution and quality.

When asked whether delivery agents demanded money during gas delivery, 62% said no. However, noting that such issues still exist in some areas, Naidu said direct credit of subsidy amounts to beneficiaries’ accounts would resolve them.

Regarding APSRTC services, the Chief Minister expressed disappointment with the public satisfaction levels. He directed officials to work more effectively, particularly in improving amenities at bus stations. Dissatisfaction was high regarding drinking water and toilet facilities, with 44% and 55% of respondents, respectively, expressing concerns.