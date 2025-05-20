Andhra Pradesh CM to go on surprise inspections after June 12

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced that he would begin surprise inspections anytime after June 12. He also revealed that around 38 companies have expressed interest in partnering with the State government regarding the proposed Drone City, which will be established on 300 acres in the Orvakal Industrial Node.
The detailed project report is ready, and the tendering process will be completed by June 12.
During a review of various government schemes and public feedback on service delivery, Naidu emphasised the need for complete satisfaction with the performance of all departments and public services under his one year of governance.
While some departments have improved, he said, there is still a need to enhance service quality in APSRTC and other departments. On Monday, he assessed feedback collected through IVRS and QR code systems related to ration supply, the Deepam scheme, APSRTC, and Panchayat services at the Secretariat. He discussed the public response with the Chief Secretary and Secretaries in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).
Regarding the Deepam 2 scheme, the Chief Minister announced that the subsidy for three LPG cylinders would be credited to beneficiaries’ accounts in one instalment. Beneficiaries can claim the cylinders as needed, but the entire subsidy will be provided upfront. He warned that no agency or intermediary should collect additional money from beneficiaries.
On ration supply, 74% of respondents said they were receiving their rations, and 76% rated the quality as good. West Godavari District recorded the highest satisfaction levels in both distribution and quality.
When asked whether delivery agents demanded money during gas delivery, 62% said no. However, noting that such issues still exist in some areas, Naidu said direct credit of subsidy amounts to beneficiaries’ accounts would resolve them.
Regarding APSRTC services, the Chief Minister expressed disappointment with the public satisfaction levels. He directed officials to work more effectively, particularly in improving amenities at bus stations. Dissatisfaction was high regarding drinking water and toilet facilities, with 44% and 55% of respondents, respectively, expressing concerns.
These shortcomings must be addressed promptly, Naidu directed the officials. On Panchayat services, 60% of respondents said household waste was being collected regularly. Naidu noted that garbage collection in rural areas had improved compared to the past. He announced that DWCRA women would soon be given responsibility for managing wet waste and compost production.
Stressing the importance of data analytics in improving governance, Naidu said it enables departments to evaluate performance from the ground level. He urged officials to use public feedback to make transformative changes in service delivery. When dissatisfaction arises, departments must analyse the reasons and take corrective action.
Currently, 325 services are being delivered through WhatsApp Governance. Since the launch of the ‘Mana Mitra’ platform on WhatsApp, 4.5 million people have used the services. The goal is to expand the offerings to 500 services by June 12.