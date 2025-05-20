Andhra Pradesh govt constitutes special task force to probe 2022 liquor deaths

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday constituted a Special Task Force to investigate a series of unnatural deaths that occurred in Jangareddygudem town in Eluru district in March 2022, allegedly due to the consumption of illicit liquor.

It may be recalled that around 20 people reportedly lost their lives after consuming adulterated liquor in Jangareddygudem in March 2022. The Special Task Force comprises Eluru District Superintendent of Police (SP) KPS Kishore, Excise Assistant Commissioner (Enforcement) KVN Prabhu Kumar, and Professor and Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine, Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada, P Uma Maheswara Rao.

The terms of reference for the task force include investigating the underlying causes of the deaths reported in Jangareddygudem town in Eluru district in March 2022, examining the status of four cases registered in connection with the incidents under Cr. No. 105/2022, Cr. No. 111/2022, Cr. No. 112/2022, and Cr. No. 122/2022 at Jangareddygudem Police Station, analysing any lapses on the part of the local administration, fixing responsibility based on the findings, and recommending legal, administrative, and technical measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The task force is required to submit a comprehensive report within one month from the date of receipt of the order.

Based on the recommendation of the Director General of Police (DGP), the government constituted the task force, comprising a police officer at the rank of SP, a representative from the Excise Department, and a medical expert, to identify the factors leading to the deaths.