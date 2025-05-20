Andhra Pradesh govt pledges uninterrupted care for hemophilia patients

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is committed to ensuring uninterrupted care for citizens with rare and chronic disorders like hemophilia, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said while inaugurating the Bleeding Disorders Consensus Meeting in Vijayawada on Monday.

The two-day conclave, organised by the National Health Mission (NHM) Blood Cell and the Hemophilia Society’s Vijayawada Chapter, brought together leading hematologists, policy planners, and patient groups to discuss a roadmap for improving hemophilia care.

Minister Yadav emphasised the government’s monthly pension of `10,000 for those with thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, and hemophilia.

He said that of the 19 lakh people under 40 in tribal areas, 10.5 lakh have been screened, identifying over 19,000 carriers and 2,100 patients.

The Minister urged nodal officers to expedite screening and treatment, questioning, “If the screening target is not yet achieved, when will treatment be provided?” Dr MBSV Prasad, Secretary, Hemophilia Society (Vijayawada Chapter), noted that nearly 2,000 people in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam live with hemophilia, with life expectancy under 25 years without treatment.

He highlighted newer therapies like Emicizumab, which are helping 45 children in Andhra Pradesh live bleed-free lives.

Dr B Prasanna, Joint Director, Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), said only 4-5 per cent of India’s 20,000 registered hemophilia patients receive prophylaxis, compared to the global average of 90%.

Experts, including Dr. I S Chaitanya from AIIMS Mangalagiri, stressed that each untreated bleed costs 16 days of productive life.

Clinical hematologist Dr Vikram Kumar added that early prophylaxis not only prevents disability but also reduces hospital visits and long-term costs.

The meeting concluded with calls for integrating prophylaxis into NHM, decentralising diagnostic services, and expanding access to advanced therapies.