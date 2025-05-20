Artificial reefs launched to boost fish stocks off Visakhapatnam coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a step towards the marine ecosystem restoration, Minister for Agriculture, Cooperation, Marketing, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu launched artificial reefs off the Jalari Yendada coast in Visakhapatnam district on Monday.

These man-made structures aim to restore marine biodiversity and support the livelihoods of fishing communities.

As part of the first phase, 22 artificial reef units are being installed in the marine waters of North Andhra. Similar installations are planned in other coastal districts of the state.

The project is being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), with 60% of the funding from the Union government and the remaining 40% from the State. Designed in shapes such as triangles, flowers, and large pipes, the concrete reef structures aim to mimic natural habitats by providing shelter and breeding grounds for marine life.

Fish species including kingfish, tuna, red snapper, prawns, crabs, squids, and octopuses are expected to thrive near these reefs, located within 2.5 km from the shore.

This proximity is expected to help fishermen reduce fuel and operational costs by up to 80%. CMFRI Principal Scientist Dr Joe Kizhakudan is heading the project.

Speaking at the event, Minister Atchannaidu said the initiative is a response to the declining fish stocks caused by pollution and oil-related activity along the coast, which has severely impacted traditional fishing livelihoods. He also highlighted other support measures under PMMSY.

“A total of 634 transponders have been distributed free of cost to mechanised boats operating from the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. These devices help track boats and are particularly useful during adverse weather events. Additional plans include subsidised distribution of GPS units, echo sounders, fishing boats, engines, nets, and ropes,” he noted.

He added that efforts are underway to clear pending diesel subsidy and ex gratia payments. “Discussions will be held with the Port Chairman for the installation of cranes and cradles at the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour,” Atchannaidu assured. He also inspected the cage culture and seaweed farming units off RK Beach, also implemented under PMMSY. He directed officials to expand these initiatives to generate employment for youth and women in fishing communities.

Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, Fisheries Commissioner Ramashankar Naik, and a large number of fishermen were present at the event.