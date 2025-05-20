Bill Gates lauds Andhra Pradesh CM's vision on AI governance

VIJAYAWADA: Gates Foundation Founder and technocrat, Bill Gates, showered praises on Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his vision and commitment to leveraging technology and innovation in strengthening public administration.

In a letter addressed to Naidu, Gates wrote, “Thank you for your visit to Delhi, along with your senior colleagues, and the thoughtful, forward-looking conversation. I appreciated the opportunity to learn more about your vision for Andhra Pradesh and to formally launch our partnership to advance it. Thank you as well for the delicious bread and cake.”

He further observed that the focus on AI-driven decision-making, real-time data systems, and human capital development reflects a model of leadership that is ambitious and yet grounded in the realities of what it takes to drive progress.

“At the Gates Foundation, we are excited to support Andhra Pradesh in realising this vision, particularly through technical collaboration in health and nutrition, agriculture, and education. As we discussed, this partnership holds the potential to demonstrate how scalable, tech-enabled solutions can improve programmatic outcomes, not just in Andhra Pradesh but across India and other low and middle-income countries,” Gates stated.

He informed that he was intrigued, especially with the plans of the Chief Minister to strengthen healthcare through wearable technologies, digitised health records, and AI-assisted clinical decision-making.

“The MedTech manufacturing hub in AP also represents a tremendous opportunity to accelerate access to affordable, high-quality diagnostic and clinical devices for underserved communities. We look forward to deepening our engagement on this front. Thank you again for your leadership and partnership. I hope to visit AP on a future trip to India and see the incredible work underway firsthand,” Gates wrote.