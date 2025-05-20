GVMC Deputy Mayor poll put off as several TDP members skip

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: The election for Deputy Mayor of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), scheduled for Monday, was postponed due to the lack of a quorum. Only 54 corporators attended, falling short of the required 56.

Jana Sena corporator Dalli Govind Reddy was announced as the NDA’s nominee. However, the absence of several TDP corporators raised concerns about coordination within the alliance. The election has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

Taking serious note, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has directed the State leadership to issue notices to the absentees. He ordered strict action against them to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, the TDP scored a clear win in Kadiri Municipality, with Dilsha Dunnisha elected unopposed as chairperson. The party also secured the vice-chairperson post, as the YSRCP boycotted the election.

In Kurnool district, the YSRCP retained the Adoni Municipality chairperson post after internal disputes.

Meanwhile, Gadiparthi Ramadevi, supported by the TDP, was unanimously elected Vice Mandal Parishad President (Vice MPP) of Karampudi mandal on Monday, following the death of the previous officeholder.

In Narasaraopet, TDP’s M Suvarthamma was elected Vice MPP. In Bapatla district’s Pittalavanipalem constituency, YSRCP’s Sindureddy won the post. In Duggirala mandal, the Vice MPP position went to the TDP, with Manchikalapudi MPTC Maridu Ramayya unanimously elected by party members. In NTR district, the chairman election in Tiruvuru Nagar Panchayat was postponed to Tuesday after only 7 of 20 councillors turned up.