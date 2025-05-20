Heavy rainfall likely in Andhra Pradesh for next two days

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati Centre has forecast heavy rainfall in isolated places in the State over the next two days.

According to the IMD bulletin released on Monday, heavy rainfall is likely on Tuesday in isolated areas of Tirupati, Chittoor, SPSR Nellore, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts.

On Wednesday, similar conditions are expected in Anantapur, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts.

The IMD also reported that the southwest monsoon has further advanced over parts of the south Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area, south Bay of Bengal, central Bay of Bengal, and parts of the northeast Bay of Bengal as of May 19.

The Met department further noted that favourable conditions are in place for the monsoon to advance over additional parts of these regions in the next two to three days.