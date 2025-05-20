Heavy rainfall likely in Andhra Pradesh for next two days

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati Centre has forecast heavy rainfall in isolated places in the State over the next two days.
According to the IMD bulletin released on Monday, heavy rainfall is likely on Tuesday in isolated areas of Tirupati, Chittoor, SPSR Nellore, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts.
On Wednesday, similar conditions are expected in Anantapur, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts.
The IMD also reported that the southwest monsoon has further advanced over parts of the south Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area, south Bay of Bengal, central Bay of Bengal, and parts of the northeast Bay of Bengal as of May 19.
The Met department further noted that favourable conditions are in place for the monsoon to advance over additional parts of these regions in the next two to three days.
Weather systems currently influencing the region include a trough extending from a cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra to Rayalaseema across north interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level.
Additionally, an upper air cyclonic circulation over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is situated between 1.5 and 5.8 km above mean sea level and is tilting southwestward with height.
A related trough extends from the southeast Bay of Bengal to north interior Karnataka, passing through south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
Meanwhile, Ronanki Kurmanath, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), said that moderate rainfall was recorded in some districts as of 7 pm on Monday.
Etapaka in Alluri Sitarama Raju district received 41.2 mm, Kurupam in Parvathipuram Manyam district recorded 36.7 mm, and Vinodarayunipalem in Prakasam district registered 33.5 mm.
“Maximum daytime temperatures reached 38.1°Celsius in Gajapathinagaram (Vizianagaram district) and Buttayagudem (Alluri Sitarama Raju district) on Monday,” the MD explained.