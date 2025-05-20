Identified 900 hotspots of crimes against women: Andhra Pradesh DGP

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta stated that the state police department is committed to women’s safety and identified as many as 900 hotspots across the state where a higher number of crimes against women have been reported.

The identified hotspots are being monitored continuously around the clock in order to ensure safety and security of women.

In an official release on Monday, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said that a total of 164 Shakti Teams have been formed across the state, each operating under the supervision of officers of Inspector General (IG) rank.

These Shakti Teams work in plain clothes and are actively monitoring key areas to identify eve-teasers.

In addition to their regular duties, members of Shakti teams will also create awareness about the usage of the emergency SOS Shakti mobile application.

“A total of 12,119 awareness camps have been organized by Shakti Teams at railway stations, bus stands etc, covering 17,665 locations. So far, 254 individuals involved in eve-teasing have been identified and are under constant surveillance,” he said.