Retired IAF officer seeks help to reclaim his encroached land in Andhra Pradesh

KAKINADA: Retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Kothapalli Venkata Ramanayudu and his wife Satyavati on Monday sought the intervention of the Kakinada district administration to reclaim their 700 sq. yard property in Gaigolupadu village, alleging encroachment by local leaders.

The couple submitted a petition under the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) at the District Collectorate, stating that the property, registered in 2001 as two plots in Survey No. 197/4, had been illegally occupied.

Ramanayudu, who served in the IAF from 1970 to 2008 and was honoured on Air Force Day, Independence Day, and Republic Day, said they regularly visited the site until the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon returning two years ago, they found unauthorised constructions and faced hostility from the occupants.

The couple approached CM Naidu, HRD Minister Lokesh, and local MLAs but claim no action has been taken despite repeated appeals.