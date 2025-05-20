Ryots gearing up for Kharif season in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: With the early arrival of the monsoon expected to hit the State a week in advance, farmers are gearing up for the Kharif season with renewed enthusiasm.

Expecting heavy and adequate rains this season, farmers across Andhra Pradesh are preparing their fields for cultivation. Many farmers have begun ploughing their lands using tractors, while some have already started broadcasting seeds. In this method, farmers scatter seeds by hand or machines directly on the soil surface.

If all conditions remain favourable, this Kharif season is expected to see cultivation across 6 lakh acres in Krishna and NTR districts. During the last Kharif season (2024), crops were cultivated over 2.42 lakh hectares (5.99 lakh acres) in both districts—3.76 lakh acres in Krishna district and 2.23 lakh acres in NTR district—according to the Season and Crop Coverage Report of the State government. This year, a similar extent of cultivation is expected.

Generally, the target area across both districts is 2.90 lakh hectares (7.16 lakh acres) during every Kharif season, and 86% to 95% of this land—approximately 5.5 to 6 lakh acres—is cultivated annually with various crops.

Paddy remains the main crop in both districts, cultivated on about 4.79 lakh acres—3.70 lakh acres in Krishna district and 1.10 lakh acres in NTR district. Other crops cultivated include jowar, maize, groundnut, sunflower, cotton, sugarcane, tobacco, red gram, black gram, green gram, as well as food grains, oil seeds, and other commercial crops.

Agricultural authorities are preparing to supply seeds to farmers. On government direction, Agricultural Joint Directors in all districts have already sent proposals for seed and fertiliser indent. The seeds will be distributed through the Rythu Seva Kendram (RSK/RBK) upon receipt. Speaking to TNIE, Krishna District Agriculture Joint Director Manohar said they had already sent the indent details to the State office and would receive the seeds shortly for distribution to farmers.