Stone laid for Rs 5.78-crore education infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu

GUNTUR: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Monday reiterated the NDA government’s commitment to supporting education for the underprivileged while laying foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 5.78 crore in the Macherla constituency of Palnadu district.

Accompanied by MLA Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy and MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, the minister inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects aimed at improving school facilities.

In Karampudi, he launched the construction of additional facilities at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at an estimated cost of Rs 2.55 crore. At Durgi, he performed bhoomi puja for new buildings at the upgraded KGBV Junior College, which will be built at a cost of Rs 1.51 crore. A girls’ hostel at the AP Model School in Durgi, costing Rs 1.72 crore, was also inaugurated.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Gottipati criticised the previous YSRCP administration for neglecting the education sector and degrading the teaching profession. He asserted that the NDA government, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister N Lokesh, is committed to revamping the education system to make Andhra Pradesh a leader in educational standards.