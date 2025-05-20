‘TDP repeating pattern of making & breaking vows’

VISAKHAPATNAM: Leader of Opposition in the AP Legislative Council, Botcha Satyanarayana, slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for failing to implement the promised Aadabidda Nidhi scheme.

He accused the TDP of repeating past patterns of making promises to women and then failing to fulfil them. He cited previous instances, including the DWCRA loan waiver, where similar assurances were not implemented fully.

Addressing the media at his camp office in Visakhapatnam on Monday, he questioned the Chief Minister’s recent statement that the scheme would be brought under the P4 programme.

“Before elections, the coalition promised Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to women aged 18 to 59. Now, they say it’s been under the P4 scheme without any clarity. Is this not misleading?” Botcha questioned.

He demanded an official announcement on when the scheme would begin, pointing out that over one crore women across the State are waiting for its implementation.