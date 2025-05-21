Andhra Cabinet panel discusses agri prices, issues of farmers

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting discussed at length the issues of farmers on Tuesday.

After being explained the reasons for the decline in prices of crops like chilli, tobacco, aqua products, cocoa, sugarcane, mango, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the government is ready to come to the rescue of farmers.

A Cabinet Sub-Committee was constituted with six ministers to monitor the agricultural yields, remunerative prices and the prices of essential commodities.

The sub-committee is tasked with monitoring the prices of crops, and steps need to be taken to ensure remunerative prices to farmers.