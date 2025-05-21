Historian finds 15th CE Telugu inscription near Dornala village in Nallamala forest

ONGOLE: A 15th-century Telugu inscription has been found near Dornala village in the Nallamala forest by local historian and Darsi Panchayat Raj senior assistant, Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad, and his team.

Engraved on a stone slab, the inscription is dated Saka 1440 (AD 1518, June 23), corresponding to Bahudhanya, Aashadha, Suddha 15, a Monday.

Written in old Telugu script, it records the digging of a well and the construction of a sluice for the temple lands of Mallikarjuna Deva of Sriparvata (Srisailam).

The work was undertaken by Velanga Parvata Nayani for the merit of his master, Kemidevuni Lingayya, Chief Immadi Lingayya, and their family. Kemideva, an agent (Ajnadaru) of Siddha Bhikshavritti Ayyamgaru, was associated with the Veera Saiva Matha at Srisailam.