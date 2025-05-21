‘Your good show fills me with pride’: Nara Lokesh tells SSC toppers

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s education system is undergoing a transformative overhaul, drawing nationwide attention, declared HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday.

Speaking at the ‘Shining Stars’ event at his Undavalli residence, he felicitated 47 government school students who secured top ranks in the recent Class X examinations.

Each student received a shawl, a medal, and a hamper containing nine inspirational books, including ‘Wings of Fire’ by APJ Abdul Kalam, ‘Atomic Habits’ by James Clear, and ‘Ratan Tata: A Life’ by Thomas Mathew, aimed at fuelling their ambition. “Your achievements fill me with pride,” Lokesh told the students.

“Despite economic hardships, you’ve brought honour to your parents. Emulate Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s relentless dedication to public service and pursue your goals with unwavering resolve.”

He vowed to position AP’s education model as a national benchmark, ensuring government schools rival private institutions. Starting next year, top government school results will be showcased in newspaper advertisements, a practice typically reserved for private schools, he announced.

He shared a personal anecdote to inspire resilience, saying, “I chose Mangalagiri, a constituency Telugu Desam hadn’t won since 1984, for my political debut. After losing in 2019, I worked tirelessly for five years, securing one of the State’s top three majorities in 2024.” He emphasised, “There’s no substitute for hard work—students must remember this.”

Despite formidable challenges, educational reforms are progressing, Lokesh said.

Reforms include full fee reimbursement for higher education, postgraduate fee support, and strengthened government junior colleges, which have already yielded stellar Class 10 results.

He prioritised girls’ education during his Yuvagalam Padayatra, a commitment reflected in new gender-balanced textbook illustrations. “By June, we’ll complete these reforms, making public schools a source of pride,” he said. He hailed the students as ‘brand ambassadors’ for boosting public trust in government education.

Education Secretary Kona Sas hidhar called education “a powerful weapon to escape poverty,” urging students to aim for greatness like Sundar Pichai or Sunita Williams. “Your victories, especially from remote areas, will inspire future batches,” he said.