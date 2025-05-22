Andhra government orders seizure of encroached land from Sajjala family

KADAPA: The State government has issued directives to seize the illegally occupied land in Chintakommadinne mandal of Kadapa district, linked to YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy's family. District authorities are preparing to reclaim the land following a probe. The controversy centers on Survey No. 1629 in Chintakommadinne, spanning 11,000 acres, where 63 acres were allegedly encroached upon by Sajjala family to establish an estate, including 52.40 acres of protected forest land.

Local resident Raja Naik had repeatedly lodged complaints since 2022, alleging illegal occupation, but the previous YSRCP government took no action.

After the NDA assumed power, Naik’s renewed complaint prompted Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan to order a probe. He directed the district collector to investigate the extent of forest land encroached, identify occupants, and assess harm to wildlife, ensuring compliance with forest protection laws.

District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri formed a three-member committee, comprising Kadapa RDO John Irwin, Assistant Director of Survey and Land Records Murali Krishna, and Badvel Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Swami Vivekananda.

Their final report, recently submitted to the government, confirmed that 63 acres of the 184-acre Sajjala estate were illegally occupied, including 52.40 acres of forest land. Based on the report, the government ordered the immediate seizure of the encroached land by Sajjala family.