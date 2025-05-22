Andhra government releases schedule for transfer of teachers, focus on transparency

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has released the transfer schedule for Headmasters, Grade-II, School Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers, and equivalent cadre working in Government, Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, Municipal, and Municipal Corporation Schools. This follows the enactment of the Andhra Pradesh State Teachers Transfers Regulation Act, 2025, and a recent interim order by the High Court.

Director of School Education V Vijay Rama Raju released the schedule on Wednesday, based on GO No. 22 issued by the School Education (Services II) Department Tuesday midnight. The government has empowered itself to regulate teacher transfers to ensure the optimal deployment of staff across all school levels.

As per the new rules, principals (Headmasters Grade-II) are eligible for transfer after completing five years of service at one place, and teachers after eight years. A detailed points-based system will be followed for the purpose, one point for Category-1, two for Category-2, three for Category-3, and five each for Category-4 and station preferences. Additionally, teachers will be awarded 0.5 service points for each year of completed service.

The government clarified that by May 31, all vacancies, including those arising from retirement, rationalisation, mandatory transfers, long absence (over a year), and study leave, will be displayed.

All Regional Joint Directors and District Education Officers have been instructed to complete the transfers and promotions strictly according to the schedule. The Additional Director (IT) has been directed to make necessary digital arrangements to ensure smooth implementation.

The transfer initiative aims to rationalise teacher deployment across foundational, primary, upper primary, and high schools, thereby improving academic standards and maintaining transparency in staffing decisions.