APPSC exam case: IAS officer PSR Anjaneyulu files bail petition in High Court

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu on Wednesday filed a petition in the High Court seeking bail in the APPSC Group 1 scam case.

In the petition, Anjaneyulu contended that the allegations levelled against him were false, and he had no connection with the evaluation of APPSC Group I answer papers. He further informed that payment to Camsign Media was made in a transparent manner, and he did not have any personal acquaintance with it.

Pointing out that police had already examined around 50-60 witnesses in the case, and there was no scope for tampering with evidence, and he will not be leaving the country, Anjaneyulu requested the court to grant him bail considering all these aspects.

The senior IPS officer promised to abide by any conditions imposed by the HC for bail. The petition is likely to be heard on Thursday.