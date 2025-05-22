Enjoy mangoes with a pinch of caution: Doctors

GUNTUR: As the mango season reaches its peak, markets across the district are filled with bright, yellow mangoes, attracting eager buyers. However, health experts are urging caution, highlighting concerns that some of these fruits may have been ripened through artificial means, compromising both quality and safety.
Popular mango varieties such as Rasalu and Banganapalli are often harvested before reaching full maturity and subjected to ripening techniques that may not meet food safety standards.
Though natural ripening remains the preferred method, some traders resort to chemical alternatives to meet market demand quickly. Calcium carbide, a substance known to release acetylene gas when exposed to moisture, is used in some instances for accelerating the ripening process.
While the use of this chemical is restricted under food safety laws, officials acknowledge that improper ripening practices still occur in certain pockets. A renowned physician in Guntur, Dr Kavitha, explained the effects of this chemical to TNIE, saying, “Fruits treated with calcium carbide can ripen externally within a day or two, but often remain underdeveloped inside. Residue from the chemical may sometimes be visible as a white powder on the fruit. Consumers should be aware that artificially ripened fruits may lack both taste and nutritional value.”
Furthermore, Dr Kavitha advises mango lovers to consume naturally ripened produce whenever possible. Traditionally, mangoes are ripened by storing them in closed spaces using dry grass and smoke—a slower but safer process. Another approved method involves the use of ethylene powder, which facilitates more uniform ripening over two to three days without harmful side effects.
In view of the possibility of foul practices, food safety authorities are increasing inspections in areas like Patnam Bazaar, R Agraharam, and Etukuru Road. On the condition of anonymity, a food safety official told TNIE, “We are receiving reports and are monitoring activities across the fruit markets. Legal action will be taken if banned substances are found in use. Consumers can report suspected cases by calling 9440379755.”
As the demand for mangoes continues to rise, officials recommend that buyers check for signs of uneven ripening and avoid fruits with visible powder or overly bright skin.