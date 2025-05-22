Enjoy mangoes with a pinch of caution: Doctors

GUNTUR: As the mango season reaches its peak, markets across the district are filled with bright, yellow mangoes, attracting eager buyers. However, health experts are urging caution, highlighting concerns that some of these fruits may have been ripened through artificial means, compromising both quality and safety.

Popular mango varieties such as Rasalu and Banganapalli are often harvested before reaching full maturity and subjected to ripening techniques that may not meet food safety standards.

Though natural ripening remains the preferred method, some traders resort to chemical alternatives to meet market demand quickly. Calcium carbide, a substance known to release acetylene gas when exposed to moisture, is used in some instances for accelerating the ripening process.

While the use of this chemical is restricted under food safety laws, officials acknowledge that improper ripening practices still occur in certain pockets. A renowned physician in Guntur, Dr Kavitha, explained the effects of this chemical to TNIE, saying, “Fruits treated with calcium carbide can ripen externally within a day or two, but often remain underdeveloped inside. Residue from the chemical may sometimes be visible as a white powder on the fruit. Consumers should be aware that artificially ripened fruits may lack both taste and nutritional value.”