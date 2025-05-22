Medical interns raise alarm over NMC guidelines dropping stipend, faculty ratio from rankings

VIJAYAWADA: The recent draft guidelines issued by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) under the National Medical Commission (NMC) have sparked widespread concern among medical faculty and students across the State.

The exclusion of the faculty-student ratio and intern stipend as criteria for ranking medical colleges has triggered criticism, with many alleging that the new framework compromises both educational standards and student welfare.

Students’ Unions and faculty associations are now calling for the rollback of the new draft and demanding wider consultations across the country.

Doctors and faculty members argue that an adequate faculty ratio is fundamental to maintaining quality in medical education. Without a sufficient number of trained teachers, medical students are likely to receive subpar clinical training, which can ultimately impact patient care.

“Faculty-student ratio is not just a metric, it’s the backbone of medical education. Ignoring it in assessment is a disservice to the future of healthcare,” Dr M Rajesh, a paediatrician from Nellore, told TNIE.