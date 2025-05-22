Minor fire at Nidhi Bhavan in Andhra's Mangalagiri triggers evacuation of 500 finance department staff

GUNTUR: A minor fire broke out on the second floor of Nidhi Bhavan in Mangalagiri on Wednesday morning, prompting the evacuation of nearly 500 employees from the five-storey building housing several key departments of the Andhra Pradesh Finance Department.

The fire, which began around 10:40 am, is suspected to have originated from a refrigerator compressor in the chamber of the Director of Pay and Accounts. Smoke spread quickly, but all personnel were safely evacuated. Firefighters broke windows to vent smoke and brought the situation under control within a short time.

Departments located in the building include Treasury, Works Accounts, Pay and Accounts, State Audit, APCFSS, and MAPIT. Officials took immediate steps to alert all floors and assist with evacuations.

“There was no loss of important documents or data,” Director of Pay and Accounts, Padmaja, confirmed. While some electronic equipment may have sustained damage, a detailed assessment will be conducted.

District Fire Officer Srinivas Reddy said rapid response efforts ensured the fire did not spread beyond the initial source. Minister for Finance Payyavula Keshav visited the site, reviewed the situation, and confirmed there were no injuries or major losses.