Terrorist chats: Cops uncover chilling plans, freeze bank accounts in Andhra

VIZIANAGARAM: In a disturbing development, chats retrieved from the Signal app between Siraj and Sameer, arrested by Vizianagaram Two Town Police for allegedly conspiring to create terror using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), have revealed details of their broader plans, including setting up a ‘special school,’ a chemical lab, and making rocket launchers to target RSS members and anti-Muslim entities.

According to police, the duo discussed methods to manufacture rocket launchers and potential attacks on JCB machines allegedly used to demolish mosques and Muslim homes. While they were only in the initial stages of assembling IEDs, their digital conversations pointed to a much larger and violent intent.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Siraj was radicalised through social media after watching speeches by figures such as Dr Israr Ahmed, Zakir Naik, Shaik Yakub Jamali, and Shaik Javid Rabbani. Police say Siraj aimed to launch an organisation called Al-Hind Ittehadul Muslameen (AHIM), claiming it was intended to ‘protect Muslim women’ from what he described as the ‘Bhagwa Love Trap’ (BLT). He reportedly travelled to Mumbai to meet like-minded youths as part of expanding his network.

Meanwhile, police have frozen Siraj’s bank accounts, suspecting links to terror financing. Two accounts, including a fixed deposit of Rs 38 lakh and a savings account with Rs 70,000, were found in the District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB). Notably, all his family members also maintain accounts in the same branch, initially opened in Kottavalasa, where Siraj’s father, Aziz Rehman, once held a locker.

After Siraj’s arrest, Aziz reportedly attempted to access the locker, but bank officials refused, following police instructions.