TIRUMALA: Two years after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes on May 19, 2023, the sacred Tirumala temple continues to receive these pink notes as offerings.

The temple’s hundi alone collects approximately fifty Rs 2,000 notes daily, while other temples managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in and around Tirupati receive an additional 25 to 30 such notes each day. As of May 7, 2025, the total number of Rs 2,000 denomination notes accumulated since November 7, 2023, stands at 46,024 (valued at Rs 9,20,48,000).

The RBI’s decision to recall Rs 2,000 notes was aimed at curbing fake currency transactions and controlling circulation, a move described by the Regional RBI Chest Coordinator as a form of demonetization.

Banks, both public and private, along with public sector institutions, were tasked with facilitating the exchange of these notes. However, the TTD continues to grapple with the inflow of these notes, which devotees offer as “kanukas” (sacred offerings) to Lord Venkateswara.

This is not the first time the TTD has faced challenges with demonetized currency. In 2016, following the central government’s demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, the TTD accumulated 8.14 lakh such notes, valued at Rs 47.5 crore. By June 19, 2021, TTD records showed 1.8 lakh Rs 1,000 notes (worth Rs 80 crore) and 6.34 lakh Rs 500 notes (worth Rs 31.7 crore) stranded with the trust.

Despite efforts by TTD officials and the Trust Board to exchange these notes with the Union Finance Ministry and banks, the attempts were unsuccessful.