Visakhapatnam Central Jail faces severe overcrowding amid surge in ganja smuggling cases

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Central Jail has the largest number of overcrowded prisoners in Andhra Pradesh and is facing overcrowding challenges. A large number of blocks in the prison have been occupied by smugglers who were caught while trying to transport ganja from various parts of North AP.
Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Visakhapatnam Central Prison (SCP) M Mahesh Babu emphasised that the Visakhapatnam Central Jail facility was designed to accommodate 900 inmates, including 80 female prisoners. The jail has around 1,830 prisoners, far exceeding its capacity. Among the inmates, 1,548 are on remand, and the number of female prisoners has slightly increased to 82.
At present, there are 185 male lifers and no female lifers in the jail. Around 1,000 prisoners have been booked under the NDPS Act, specifically for ganja-related cases, Mahesh Babu added. He stated that over the past few months, as many as 200 first-time offenders have been in the jail, highlighting an increase in crime reporting and legal actions.
As a temporary relief measure, 175 prisoners have been transferred to Rajahmundry Central Prison, he added. He said, “Around 60% of prisoners are below the age of 32, raising concerns about the growing involvement of young individuals in criminal activities.”
He mentioned that around 300 prisoners from other states were also present, in the past few years, bail for ganja-related cases was typically granted after one month, but currently, with the full implementation of the relevant Acts, the process now takes between one to six months, depending on the severity of the crime.
Strict measures have been enforced to minimize the illegal transportation of ganja. Mahesh emphasised that strict security measures and thorough checks have been implemented within the jail premises, with regular inspections being conducted to ensure safety.
He said, “Out of 30 acres, till now we have dug around 5 acres in the jail premises, where we found some mobile phones recently. We will dig the total 30 acres.”
Despite the challenges, efforts are being made to rehabilitate prisoners through skill development programmes. He highlighted that the prison administration is organising skill development sessions aimed at helping inmates develop useful skills that may assist them in reintegrating into society after their release.