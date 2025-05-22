Visakhapatnam Central Jail faces severe overcrowding amid surge in ganja smuggling cases

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Central Jail has the largest number of overcrowded prisoners in Andhra Pradesh and is facing overcrowding challenges. A large number of blocks in the prison have been occupied by smugglers who were caught while trying to transport ganja from various parts of North AP.

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Visakhapatnam Central Prison (SCP) M Mahesh Babu emphasised that the Visakhapatnam Central Jail facility was designed to accommodate 900 inmates, including 80 female prisoners. The jail has around 1,830 prisoners, far exceeding its capacity. Among the inmates, 1,548 are on remand, and the number of female prisoners has slightly increased to 82.

At present, there are 185 male lifers and no female lifers in the jail. Around 1,000 prisoners have been booked under the NDPS Act, specifically for ganja-related cases, Mahesh Babu added. He stated that over the past few months, as many as 200 first-time offenders have been in the jail, highlighting an increase in crime reporting and legal actions.