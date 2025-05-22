YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan condemns TDP’s intimidation during panchayat elections in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met councillors of Tiruvuru Nagar Panchayat on Wednesday. They narrated a disturbing account of TDP attacks and intimidation during the Nagar Panchayat chairperson election.

The councillors informed that TDP MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, along with coalition leaders and police, acted in blatant violation of constitutional norms, resorting to unethical tactics to undermine the democratic process.

Jagan expressed outrage over the ongoing assault on democracy in Andhra Pradesh, condemning the coalition government’s brazen disregard for majority rule in the local body byelections. He accused the coalition of indulging in lawlessness and oppressive politics to grab power.

The YSRCP chief praised the resilience of the councillors, who stood firm despite severe harassment, and assured them of the party’s unwavering support in pursuing justice through legal and constitutional means.

He urged YSRCP activists and supporters to remain steadfast in their commitment to democratic values, assuring that the party will stand as a pillar of strength for those facing oppression.

The meeting was attended by key YSRCP leaders, including NTR district president Devineni Avinash, MLC Monditoka Arun Kumar, Tiruvuru YSRCP incharge Nallagatla Swamidas, and they all united in their resolve to confront the coalition’s authoritarian tactics.