NELLORE: The Satyavedu Police in Tirupati district arrested three individuals in connection with the illegal confinement and subsequent death of a 9-year-old tribal boy, Yanadi Venkateshu.

Puttur DSP G Ravikumar disclosed the case details during a press meet held on Thursday at the Satyavedu police station.

The arrested have been identified as N Muthu (60), his wife M Dhanabhagyam (52), and their son M Rajasekhar (32), all from N Agraharam of Satyavedu mandal in Tirupati district.

According to the DSP, the boy’s mother, Ankamma, a resident of Chavatapalem in Gudur mandal, had been working as a labourer along with her partner Prakash and their three children at a farm in Duttalur mandal in Nellore district.

The family was approached by Muthu and Dhanabhagyam of NR Agraharam in Satyavedu mandal, who promised work for a monthly wage of Rs 10,000 and paid a Rs 15,000 advance.

The family worked for Muthu for a year under harsh conditions, performing agricultural tasks and herding ducks. Despite demanding a wage hike, Muthu refused. After Ankamma’s husband passed away, she returned to her native village for the final rites.

Yanadi community members face exploitation

Muthu had agreed to settle a Rs 25,000 loan if the remaining family continued working for him. When the work conditions became unbearable, Anakamma tried to leave but was told to repay Rs 45,000. Unable to arrange the money immediately, she left her son with Muthu, hoping to return with the funds.

Venkateshu pleaded with his mother to rescue him from hard labour. The last conversation took place on April 15. By the time Anakamma returned with the money, Muthu offered evasive explanations: that the boy had been sent away for work, then that he was hospitalized, and later that he had run away.

Over the next nine months, the boy was made to do strenuous work and frequently cried to return to his mother. Ankamma repeatedly pleaded for his release but was misled by Muthu. Eventually, she approached Satyavedu police on May 19 and lodged a complaint.