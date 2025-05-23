Andhra CM Naidu seeks Centre's backing for key energy, water, defence projects

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met three Union ministers on Friday, pushing for central support on key initiatives including renewable energy expansion, a defence manufacturing hub, and a major water transfer project aimed at drought mitigation in the state.
In his talks with Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, Naidu urged swift approval of state DISCOM proposals and allocation of rooftop solar capacity under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The state aims to install 20 lakh rooftop solar units by 2025, offering free systems to Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe households and subsidies for backward caste families.
“Had a fruitful meeting... With the Centre’s support, we will reduce energy costs, empower our people, and lead India’s clean energy transition,” Naidu posted on X. Andhra Pradesh's Clean Energy Policy 2024–29 targets 72.6 GW in additional renewable capacity, including 40 GW of solar.
Naidu also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to propose Andhra Pradesh as a national hub for defence manufacturing and aerospace innovation. The proposal includes integrated defence facilities, revival of manufacturing units, support for indigenous aviation, and the creation of thematic defence hubs.
“We discussed a comprehensive roadmap for Andhra Pradesh to emerge as a cornerstone of India’s defence and aerospace future,” Naidu posted after the meeting, stressing the state's role in advancing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.
In a separate meeting with Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Naidu presented a proposal for the Polavaram-Banakacherla water transfer project. The scheme seeks to divert surplus Godavari floodwaters to drought-prone areas via a three-part system involving reservoirs, tunnels through the Nallamala hills, and lift irrigation.
Naidu called the project crucial to national missions like Jal Jeevan and Make in India, and pledged a detailed project report soon. He requested timely approval and full central support to realise Andhra Pradesh’s long-term water vision, Swarna Andhra 2047.
Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu were present at the meetings along with the Chief Minister.