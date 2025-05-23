Andhra CM Naidu seeks Centre's backing for key energy, water, defence projects

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met three Union ministers on Friday, pushing for central support on key initiatives including renewable energy expansion, a defence manufacturing hub, and a major water transfer project aimed at drought mitigation in the state.

In his talks with Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, Naidu urged swift approval of state DISCOM proposals and allocation of rooftop solar capacity under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The state aims to install 20 lakh rooftop solar units by 2025, offering free systems to Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe households and subsidies for backward caste families.

“Had a fruitful meeting... With the Centre’s support, we will reduce energy costs, empower our people, and lead India’s clean energy transition,” Naidu posted on X. Andhra Pradesh's Clean Energy Policy 2024–29 targets 72.6 GW in additional renewable capacity, including 40 GW of solar.