Andhra CM to meet several Union Ministers today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu went to New Delhi on Thursday evening. Naidu will seek the support of the Union government for the speedy execution of several ongoing, and proposed development projects in the State.

During his two-day visit, he will hold a series of strategic meetings with several Union Ministers to present AP’s development priorities. On Friday, Naidu will call on Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi to explore collaboration in green energy projects.

Later, he will meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss Andhra Pradesh’s strategic defence and aerospace initiatives, including BEL Defence Complex and HAL-AMCA programme.

During his meeting with Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Naidu will focus on water infrastructure and pending irrigation project proposals.

He will also meet Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh to discuss research, innovation and industrial science collaborations. At 3 pm, Naidu will call on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and seek support for AP’s financial roadmap.