Andhra Pradesh soaks in May as it records 126% excess rain
VISAKHAPATNAM: The State has recorded 88.5 mm of rainfall, significantly higher than the normal average of 39.2 mm during the period between May 1 and 21. This represents a 126 per cent departure from the norm. This categorises the rainfall as ‘large excess’ under the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) classification.
The widespread rainfall has brought a welcome respite from the summer heat across the State. Unlike last year, which was marked by intense heatwave conditions during the same period, the current season has remained comparatively cooler, aided by recurring showers and cloud cover.
Explaining the current weather pattern, Dr Sagili Karuna Sagar, scientist at IMD Amaravati Centre, said that pre-monsoon showers are typically caused by synoptic systems forming over the oceans. “At present, there are troughs and cyclonic circulations over both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, which are responsible for the ongoing rain and thunderstorms,” he said.
He also noted that, unlike in May 2024, this year has seen multiple weather systems, preventing the occurrence of major heatwaves so far. “This year, multiple troughs and cyclonic circulations have developed, resulting in frequent rains. As a result, we have not observed any significant heatwave conditions in Andhra Pradesh so far this summer,” he added.
Regarding the speculation around the early onset of the Southwest Monsoon, Bharati, scientist and director at the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, clarified that monsoon predictions for Andhra Pradesh can only be made after it sets in over Kerala. “The monsoon must first enter Kerala before we can forecast its onset in Andhra Pradesh. An early onset in Kerala does not automatically indicate an early arrival here,” she explained. She added that conditions are likely to become favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala within the next 2-3 days, with the expected date around May 27.
A majority of the districts in the State have recorded higher-than-normal rainfall levels, particularly in the ‘large excess’ category. Districts in Coastal Andhra Pradesh reported departures ranging from 67% to 339% above normal. Districts like Alluri Sitaramaraju, NTR, and Palnadu registered ‘excess’ rainfall, while East Godavari and Srikakulam received rainfall within the ‘normal’ range. All Rayalaseema districts recorded ‘large excess’ rainfall, including Anantapur, with departures between 93% and 303% above normal.