Andhra Pradesh soaks in May as it records 126% excess rain

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State has recorded 88.5 mm of rainfall, significantly higher than the normal average of 39.2 mm during the period between May 1 and 21. This represents a 126 per cent departure from the norm. This categorises the rainfall as ‘large excess’ under the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) classification.

The widespread rainfall has brought a welcome respite from the summer heat across the State. Unlike last year, which was marked by intense heatwave conditions during the same period, the current season has remained comparatively cooler, aided by recurring showers and cloud cover.

Explaining the current weather pattern, Dr Sagili Karuna Sagar, scientist at IMD Amaravati Centre, said that pre-monsoon showers are typically caused by synoptic systems forming over the oceans. “At present, there are troughs and cyclonic circulations over both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, which are responsible for the ongoing rain and thunderstorms,” he said.