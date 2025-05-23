Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district conducts mock drill to boost VVIP route security at Athullur

GUNTUR: The Guntur District Security Wing (DSW) conducted a special mock drill, on Thursday, to assess and strengthen security protocols along the Seed Axis Road, a key route used by VVIPs and VIPs.

Tulluru Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Murali Krishna and DSW RI Suresh Kumar supervised the operation, which was closely monitored by Additional SP (AR) A Hanumanthu. Police teams carried out thorough inspections from Manthena Satyanarayana Raju Ashram to the N9 Junction, examining dividers, culverts, bridges, roadside shrubs, and drains with advanced security equipment and sniffer dogs.

A simulated explosive device was strategically placed to test the effectiveness of the checks. A Bomb Disposal (BD) team dog successfully detected it, confirming the alertness and preparedness of the force.

The Additional SP said the exercise aimed to enhance security on roads used by dignitaries. The DSP added that measures are also being taken to ensure seamless traffic and collect details of construction workers from other states for comprehensive vigilance in the area.