AP High Court directs Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy to approach endowments tribunal

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed former minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy to approach the Endowments Department Appellate Tribunal in the matter of Bugga Mutt land.

Challenging the orders of Endowments Department pertaining to Bugga Mutt land eviction, Peddireddi moved a lunch motion petition in the High Court.

Hearing the petition, Justice Y Lakshmana Rao directed him to go to the land tribunal and asked the Endowments Department not to take any action on this matter for 15 days.