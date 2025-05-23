AP High Court directs Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy to approach endowments tribunal

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed former minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy to approach the Endowments Department Appellate Tribunal in the matter of Bugga Mutt land.
Challenging the orders of Endowments Department pertaining to Bugga Mutt land eviction, Peddireddi moved a lunch motion petition in the High Court.
Hearing the petition, Justice Y Lakshmana Rao directed him to go to the land tribunal and asked the Endowments Department not to take any action on this matter for 15 days.
The petitioner’s counsel argued that the petitioner has been in possession of this land for the past 30 years, and began constructions after taking all the permissions. The decision of the Endowments Department is against the principles of natural justice, the counsel contended.
On the other hand, the Advocate General argued that the land belongs to the Endowments Department, and the petitioner had illegally encroached the land.
The AG also argued that in case of any objections on the Endowments Department’s action, the petitioner should approach the tribunal, and not the High Court directly. After hearing both sides, the court directed Peddireddi to go to the land tribunal.