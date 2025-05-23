Jagan’s remarks on liquor scam probe reflected his fears: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav sharply criticised former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s over two-hour press conference on Thursday, terming his remarks incoherent and reflective of fear over ongoing investigation into liquor procurement and sales irregularities during the previous YSRCP regime.

With several of Jagan’s aides facing allegations and legal scrutiny, he asserted that the YSRCP chief’s statements reflect anxiety about his fate.

The Health Minister highlighted Jagan’s failure to justify discontinuing digital payments for liquor purchases in favour of cash payments, a move that allegedly enabled YSRCP leaders to divert revenue, bypassing government accounts.

He dismissed Jagan’s claim that liquor manufacturers operated at a loss for public welfare as ‘absurd’, questioning the logic behind such a narrative, and accusing him of losing credibility.