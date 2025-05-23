Kumkis reach new home in Palamaner forest, doctors conduct medical tests

TIRUPATI: Chittoor forest officials are focusing on the health of four Kumki elephants brought from Karnataka to help manage wild elephant movement in vulnerable areas.

The elephants arrived at the Palamaner forest camp on Wednesday night. On Thursday, a team of veterinary doctors conducted preliminary health checks and collected blood samples for further testing, District Forest Officer S Bharani told TNIE.

To help the elephants adjust to local weather, officials have provided multiple water sources, including floating ponds, and solar-powered water systems. The Karnataka mahouts who accompanied the elephants are staying with them to ease their transition.

Local mahouts will gradually be integrated over the next month. “We’re ensuring a nutrient-rich diet and a safe, comfortable environment,” Bharani said, adding that the Kumkis are expected to play a key role in preventing human-elephant conflicts in Chittoor district.