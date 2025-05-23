No deadline for ration card applications or modifications, says Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has clarified that there is no deadline to apply for new ration cards or making modifications, as it is a continuous process. Eligible people can apply at anytime, he said at a media conference on Thursday.

Every eligible person will get a rice card as per the government norms. New cards are being issued free of cost within 21 days of submitting application, with no delays in the process.

Since May 7, updates and modifications to rice cards have been underway across the State. The Centre has mandated e-KYC, and Andhra Pradesh is the only State to complete e-KYC for 95% of its ration cardholders. Over five lakh applications have been received so far, including 60,000 for new rice cards, he explained.