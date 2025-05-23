Tenant Farmers in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam struggle to obtain CCRCs

SRIKAKULAM: The fate of tenant farmers remains unchanged as Crop Cultivators’ Rights Cards (CCRCs) are still not being issued to all eligible individuals. The requirement for written agreements continues to hinder tenant farmers’ access to land, as most landowners are unwilling to execute such agreements.

The CCRC is vital for tenant farmers to access subsidised seeds and manure, avail crop insurance, receive compensation in the event of crop loss due to calamities, and obtain loans from banks through a simplified process. The previous YSRCP government passed the Crop Cultivators’ Rights Act (CCRA) in 2019, which made a written agreement a prerequisite for the issuance of CCRCs.

Due to the lack of written agreements, only a limited number of tenant farmers have received CCRCs. In Srikakulam district, just 223 CCRCs have been issued; in Parvathipuram Manyam, 300; and in Vizianagaram, only 73. “We can issue CCRCs to tenant farmers only after receiving written consent from the landowner, as per the CCR Act 2019,” said Joint Director for Agriculture (JD-A) K. Trinadha Swamy to TNIE. “Most landowners are unwilling to provide such consent, so we are unable to issue CCRCs to all tenant farmers,” he added.