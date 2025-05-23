Andhra Pradesh

Woman tests positive for Covid in Visakhapatnam

He emphasised that there is no need for public panic as these are isolated cases.
District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr P Jagadeeswara Rao confirmed the case
VISAKHAPATNAM: A fresh Covid-19 positive case has been reported in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, health authorities confirmed. The patient, a 28-year-old woman from Pithapuram Colony, underwent testing after showing symptoms such as fever and cold. The test results confirmed a positive case of Covid-19.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr P Jagadeeswara Rao confirmed the case, stating, “Yes, a positive case has been registered, and the patient is currently doing well under medical supervision.”

He emphasised that there is no need for public panic as these are isolated cases. “Even in the last couple of years, we had a few isolated cases, but the situation remained under control. Currently, we are actively screening fever cases as a precautionary measure.”

Dr Rao also advised the public to continue following basic hygiene and safety protocols.

