YS Sharmila slams brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over alleged Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila launched a scathing attack on her brother and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of misconduct in the alleged liquor scam and inappropriate behaviour towards police. Labelling the scam a ‘thriller series’, she claimed it had rattled the YSRCP, with Jagan’s threats to ‘strip police officers’ reflecting poorly on his stature.

Speaking a press conference on Thursday, she cited the YSRCP government’s alleged 40-day detention of actor Kadambari Jethwani and harassment of former MP and Deputy Assembly Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju as evidence of power misuse. Sharmila challenged Jagan to prove his innocence in the Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam by demanding an ACB or CBI probe in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, emulating their late father YS Rajasekhara Reddy.