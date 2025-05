VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise search operation carried out in Kanuru and Tadigadapa under Penamaluru PS limits, NTR district police, along with Counter Intelligence (CI) cell and Penamaluru police, found as many as 15 youngsters from Bangladesh and Myanmar residing in hostels and working at local construction sites, located in Kanuru, Tadigadapa and Poraki on Friday.

According to sources, the CI cell received reliable information that 15 Bangladeshi and Myanmar nationals were illegally staying and raided a house in Kanuru village.

Preliminary investigations revealed that around 20 families had migrated from Bangladesh and Myanmar and had been residing in Hyderabad for the past ten years, working as security guards, construction labourers, and in other odd jobs.

“A total of 15 persons from these families were working at construction sites in Kanuru and Tadigadapa villages through a civil contractor. The police are verifying the antecedents of the foreign nationals and have placed them under the custody of the NTR District Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF),” said the sources.

It may be recalled that the NTR police had taken ten individuals into custody last month on suspicion of having links with SIMI and other banned terrorist organizations.

Contractors to face action for employing foreigners

Following the Pahalgam terror attack and ‘Operation Sindoor,’ the intelligence department and local police have intensified searches for individuals staying illegally in the country.

In the wake of recent arrest of Vizianagaram-based youth Siraz-Ur-Rahaman in the terror-related case, Intelligence department focused on possible illegal immigrants in the state and raided an under construction house in Kanuru on the early hours of Friday.

Police said necessary action would be taken against the contractors for providing employment to the foreign nationals without verifying their identities. Arrangements are being made to deport all of them to their respective home countries.