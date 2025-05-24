Collector inspects quality of health services at Government hospitals in Ongole

ONGOLE: Ongole District Collector A Thameem Ansariya on Friday conducted surprise inspections at the Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS) and the Government Mother and Child Care Hospital in Ongole to assess the quality of public healthcare services and monitor ongoing development works.

During her visit, the Collector examined ongoing infrastructure projects and directed officials to expedite the construction of the Mother Newborn Baby Unit (MNBU) within 10 days. She reviewed staff performance, patient services, and cleanliness standards at both hospitals.

At the Mother and Child Care Hospital, the Collector personally checked outpatient (OP) registration records, visited various departments including the OP ward, Operation Theatre, Antenatal Ward, Postnatal Ward, Sterilisation Room, and the NTR Vaidya Seva counter. She instructed staff to provide medical services with patience and emphasised maintaining proper sanitation.

Later at GGH-RIMS, the Collector reviewed the ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) registration process and inspected the ongoing repair works. She also assessed free meal distribution for patients and attendants, checking both quality and taste of the food served.

The Collector urged hospital staff to communicate politely with patients, especially those who travel long distances for treatment, and not keep them waiting unnecessarily. She reiterated the importance of cleanliness in government hospitals.

In light of rise in COVID-19 cases in the State, Collector Ansariya also advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel, mass gatherings, and social events, and to continue following preventive measures.