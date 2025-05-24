Four floors of APSCSCL building leased to Telangana

VIJAYAWADA: A meeting of Civil Supplies Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana took place at the AP Civil Supplies Corporation building in Hyderabad on Friday.

AP Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and his Telangana counterpart N Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with senior officials from both the States, attended the meeting.

As part of the division of assets post bifurcation of the State, the civil supplies building at Erramanzil was allotted to the AP State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (APSCSCL).

During the meeting, AP had agreed to lease the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th floors of the building to the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (TSCSCCL). The two States signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar highlighted the collaborative efforts of both the States to support farmers, and enhance civil supplies services.

“In Andhra Pradesh, we are implementing the Deepam 2.0 scheme covering 1.1 crore beneficiaries. Our goal is to ensure farmers do not suffer due to lack of support price for their produce. With mutual support, we aim to strengthen the civil supplies system for the benefit of our people,” Manohar added.