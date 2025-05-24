New committee to monitor prices of tobacco soon in Andhra

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Friday assured that the State government is committed to ensuring fair prices for tobacco farmers across Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the annual meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Working Journalists Federation (APWJF) Prakasam unit as chief guest, Dola said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has already ordered the formation of a dedicated committee to monitor price realisation through Tobacco Board auction platforms. “The government is determined to protect the interests of tobacco growers,” he assured.

Dola slammed YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of continuing to neglect farmers and engaging in ‘dead bodies politics’ and baseless allegations against the TDP-led NDA government. “Unlike the previous regime, our government prioritises the welfare of tobacco growers,” he asserted.

Citing past support, he recalled the 2016 crisis when tobacco prices fell sharply. “It was the TDP government under Chandrababu Naidu that held repeated talks with the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure a Rs 1,500 support price. The State government then added another Rs 500, ensuring farmers received Rs 2,000 per quintal,” he noted. He reiterated that the current administration would continue to stand firmly with farmers and work to uplift their livelihoods.

On the occasion, Dola urged media professionals to practise responsible journalism. “Journalists must be sharp, accurate, and sincere in gathering facts, images, and evidence for their reports,” he said.