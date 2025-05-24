NITI Aayog’s meet: Andhra CM Naidu proposes setting up of three sub-groups for ‘Viksit Bharat’ mission

NEW DELHI: At the meeting of the 10th Governing Council of NITI Aayog, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday proposed the constitution of three focused sub-groups of States, in collaboration with the Union Government and NITI Aayog, to fast-track progress toward Viksit Bharat in 2047.

Sharing the details of his proposals at the meet, Naidu, taking to ‘X’ post said, “The meeting was centred on the theme, ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, a vision for a prosperous, inclusive and technologically advanced India. During the meeting, I advocated creating 3 dedicated sub-groups to drive critical priorities.”

The Chief Minister said, “The first sub-group on GDP growth aims to boost investments, manufacturing, exports, and job creation, supported by central Viability Gap Funding for PPP projects. The second sub-group on population management will help India leverage its demographic advantage while preparing for future challenges like ageing and low fertility and the third sub-group will focus on technology-driven governance, utilizing AI, quantum computing, drones, and digital platforms for real-time, citizen-centric administration.”