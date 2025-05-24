NITI Aayog’s meet: Andhra CM Naidu proposes setting up of three sub-groups for ‘Viksit Bharat’ mission

NEW DELHI: At the meeting of the 10th Governing Council of NITI Aayog, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday proposed the constitution of three focused sub-groups of States, in collaboration with the Union Government and NITI Aayog, to fast-track progress toward Viksit Bharat in 2047.
Sharing the details of his proposals at the meet, Naidu, taking to ‘X’ post said, “The meeting was centred on the theme, ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, a vision for a prosperous, inclusive and technologically advanced India. During the meeting, I advocated creating 3 dedicated sub-groups to drive critical priorities.”
The Chief Minister said, “The first sub-group on GDP growth aims to boost investments, manufacturing, exports, and job creation, supported by central Viability Gap Funding for PPP projects. The second sub-group on population management will help India leverage its demographic advantage while preparing for future challenges like ageing and low fertility and the third sub-group will focus on technology-driven governance, utilizing AI, quantum computing, drones, and digital platforms for real-time, citizen-centric administration.”
Meanwhile, officials, who were privy to deliberations at the meeting said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded “Andhra Pradesh's growth blueprint” and praised the reforms brought in by the state government and steered by Chief Minister Naidu.
The Prime Minister also suggested that all other states “should examine and study the reforms of Andhra Pradesh, as there could be a lot of inputs in the blueprint for growth projected by CM Naidu for them, they said.
In his address at the meet Chief Minister Naidu paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22 and lauded the Armed Forces’ decisive Operation Sindoor.
On his part the CM commended the Prime Minister’s strong leadership during the crisis and emphasised India’s resilience and self-reliance.
The meeting's core focus was on the theme 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047,’ aiming to build a prosperous, inclusive and future-ready India by its centenary.