Notify Amaravati as State Capital in next Parliment session, CM Naidu urges Amit Shah

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu requested the Centre to include Amaravati as the State Capital and and notify it in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act.

Speaking to media after meeting several Union Ministers on Friday, Naidu said that during his discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah, he urged the Centre to notify Amaravati as the Capital of AP.

Though it was mentioned in the AP State Reorganisation Act that Hyderabad would remain as the common capital for both AP and Telangana for 10 years after the State bifurcation, it did not mention the capital of the residual Andhra Pradesh. With the ten-year period now concluded, the Chief Minister urged the Union Home Minister to take up the matter in the upcoming session of Parliament and officially designate Amaravati as the State capital.

Naidu said that Shah had agreed to notify Amaravati as the capital of AP. The CM also attended a review meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister to discuss the implementation of the three new criminal laws.

Accusing the previous YSRCP government for causing significant damage, Naidu said that although the coalition government has made some progress in restoring administrative order, it will take more time to fully recover from the damage done between 2019-24.

Rajnath asked to set up military cantonment in AP

During a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Naidu presented a strategic vision to establish the state as a national hub for defence manufacturing and aerospace innovation.

Naidu outlined a comprehensive plan encompassing industrial infrastructure, research collaborations, and strategic installations across key locations in AP. The proposals include development of integrated defence facilities, revival of critical manufacturing units, support for indigenous aviation programmes, establishment of testing and training centres, and creation of thematic defence hubs to promote regional specialisation. Naidu also requested the Defence Minister to establish a military cantonment in the state. “When asked about military cantonment, the Defence Minister said he would examine the matter,” the CM said.

Naidu underlined AP’s readiness-with its strong infrastructure base, skilled workforce, and proactive policy environment-to play a leading role in advancing Aatmanirbhar Bharat through self-reliant defence production.

Naidu also met Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and submitted a proposal for the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project.