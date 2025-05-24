Notify Amaravati as State Capital in next Parliment session, CM Naidu urges Amit Shah

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu requested the Centre to include Amaravati as the State Capital and and notify it in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act.
Speaking to media after meeting several Union Ministers on Friday, Naidu said that during his discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah, he urged the Centre to notify Amaravati as the Capital of AP.
Though it was mentioned in the AP State Reorganisation Act that Hyderabad would remain as the common capital for both AP and Telangana for 10 years after the State bifurcation, it did not mention the capital of the residual Andhra Pradesh. With the ten-year period now concluded, the Chief Minister urged the Union Home Minister to take up the matter in the upcoming session of Parliament and officially designate Amaravati as the State capital.
Naidu said that Shah had agreed to notify Amaravati as the capital of AP. The CM also attended a review meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister to discuss the implementation of the three new criminal laws.
Accusing the previous YSRCP government for causing significant damage, Naidu said that although the coalition government has made some progress in restoring administrative order, it will take more time to fully recover from the damage done between 2019-24.
Rajnath asked to set up military cantonment in AP
During a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Naidu presented a strategic vision to establish the state as a national hub for defence manufacturing and aerospace innovation.
Naidu outlined a comprehensive plan encompassing industrial infrastructure, research collaborations, and strategic installations across key locations in AP. The proposals include development of integrated defence facilities, revival of critical manufacturing units, support for indigenous aviation programmes, establishment of testing and training centres, and creation of thematic defence hubs to promote regional specialisation. Naidu also requested the Defence Minister to establish a military cantonment in the state. “When asked about military cantonment, the Defence Minister said he would examine the matter,” the CM said.
Naidu underlined AP’s readiness-with its strong infrastructure base, skilled workforce, and proactive policy environment-to play a leading role in advancing Aatmanirbhar Bharat through self-reliant defence production.
Naidu also met Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and submitted a proposal for the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project.
Polavaram-Banakacherla project supports Jal Jeevan Mission and Blue Revolution: CM
The project aims to divert surplus Godavari floodwater to drought-affected areas in State through a three-part water transfer system. It includes the Bollapalle reservoir, lift irrigation systems, and tunnels through Nallamala forest.
The Chief Minister said the project supports national missions like Jal Jeevan, Blue Revolution. He also highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s rightful access to surplus water as a downstream state after the bifurcation. He assured to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) soon and requested timely approvals to move the project forward. Naidu said that the project, which requires funds to the tune of ` 80,000 crore, would begin once the Centre gives its clearance
During his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, the Chief Minister submitted a proposal seeking central support for the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project.
He also shared copies of the proposal with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, requesting coordination between departments to fast-track the project.
“Had a productive meeting with Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman Ji in Delhi today. We discussed the crucial Polavaram-Banakacherla project aimed at taking Godavari waters to the drought-hit regions of Andhra Pradesh. Powered by Centre-State collaboration, this river-linking initiative will ensure water access and long-term development for our people,” Naidu posted on ‘X’..
The Chief Minister submitted a comprehensive proposal to Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, seeking the Union Government’s support to transform Andhra Pradesh into a pivotal hub for space manufacturing and innovation.
The proposal outlines the development of two state-supported Space Cities-one near the ISRO SHAR spaceport and another near Lepakshi-to serve as integrated hubs for satellite production, launch vehicle development, and industry collaboration.
Naidu also apprised the Union Minister of the appointment of Dr S Somanath, former ISRO Chairman, as the Honorary Adviser on Space Technology to the Government of Andhra Pradesh. His guidance will steer the state’s efforts in building a globally competitive space ecosystem.
“With a strategic location, industrial strength, and future-ready infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh is fully committed to advancing India’s space sector,” said Naidu. “We seek the Centre’s recognition and partnership in this transformative journey,” he added.
During the meeting with Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi, the Chief Minister submitted a proposal seeking rooftop solar capacity allocations under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. Naidu also met Union Minister of Railways and Electronics and IT AshwiniVaishnaw. JSW Steel chairman Sajjan Jindal met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Delhi. The Chief Minister held a constructive discussion on investment opportunities in the State, a release said.