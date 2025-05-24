Officials sound alert over three COVID-19 cases in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Health Department has issued a statewide alert following the detection of Covid-19 symptomatic cases in Visakhapatnam and Kadapa, and a surge in neighbouring states.

All District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs) have been directed to intensify surveillance, public awareness, and preparedness efforts.

The heavy inflow of traffic from affected states into Andhra Pradesh also adds to the risk of virus transmission. Three cases have been confirmed in the State, and one is suspected.

A 75-year-old woman from Chagalamarri in Nandyal district was suspected to be Covid-19 positive at RIMS Hospital in Kadapa, after being admitted with a high fever.

However, there is conflicting information about her status, with RIMS Superintendent Dr GV Rama Devi confirming her Covid-positive status and treatment in the Covid ward, while Kadapa DM&HO Dr K Nagaraju claimed the patient was suffering from age-related ailments.

In Visakhapatnam, a 28-year-old woman from Pithapuram Colony tested positive, and her condition is stable under home isolation. Another family member and the doctor who treated them also tested positive. Health officials conducted a door-to-door survey and tested her family members, who have been advised to isolate.

The Health Department has asked district authorities to prohibit mass gatherings, enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour at public transport hubs, and advise vulnerable groups to stay indoors.

‘No need for panic, our health infra combat ready’

The Health Department officials also advised the usage of masks in crowded areas, and people with symptoms are urged to get tested.

Officials have been instructed to ensure the availability of PPE kits, triple-layer masks, and round-the-clock testing facilities across districts. The Health Department is taking all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus and protect public health.

Responding to a query from TNIE, Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu said, “There is no cause for panic. The patient in Visakhapatnam is stable and under proper care. Our health infrastructure is fully prepared with sufficient PPE kits, testing kits, masks, and trained personnel. We are conducting genome sequencing and monitoring symptomatic individuals closely. The public must stay calm and avoid unnecessary panic. The government will continue to update regularly.”