Proposal to move six Chittoor mandals to Annamayya sparks row, YSRCP calls it bid to undermine Peddireddi

TIRUPATI: A preliminary notification proposing the transfer of six mandals from Chittoor district to Annamayya has sparked significant political turmoil, particularly among YSRCP leaders, and more specifically in Punganur Assembly constituency.

The move is being perceived as a strategic setback to former minister and Punganur MLA Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy. During the YSRCP regime, he had strongly lobbied to retain his home constituency Punganur within Chittoor district, despite it falling under Rajampeta Lok Sabha segment.

The government has issued a formal preliminary notification outlining the proposal to transfer six mandals - Punganur, Chowdepalle, Somala, Sodam, Rompicherla and Pulicherla - from Chittoor to Annamayya district. All the six mandals are part of Punganur Assembly constituency.

The rationale behind the move is cited as administrative efficiency to boost economic development. The six mandals, currently under the jurisdiction of Palamaner and Chittoor Revenue Divisions, are proposed to be integrated into Madanapalle Revenue Division of Annamayya district.

This development has triggered intense political debate in Chittoor, Annamayya and Tirupati districts. Allegations are surfacing that the proposal, reportedly initiated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is a calculated political move aimed at weakening the influence of Peddireddi in the region.

The government has called for public objections or suggestions on the proposal, allowing residents to submit their representations in writing within 30 days from the date of the notification release. YSRCP leaders are preparing to vocally oppose the move, asserting that it is politically motivated.

Meanwhile, Nagari MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash has proposed the inclusion of three mandals from Chittoor in Tirupati district, supplementing the earlier transfer of Vadamalapeta and Puttur. This evolving situation is expected to fuel further political discourse in the days ahead.