Six killed, two hurt as car rams into lorry in Andhra

ONGOLE: Six people, including two women and four men, were killed and two children were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a car and a lorry near Taticherla Motu village in Komarolu mandal of Prakasam district on Friday.

According to Markapur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) U Nagaraju, the accident occurred around 1:40 pm when a speeding car from Nandyal collided with an oncoming lorry. The impact caused the front of the car to become wedged under the lorry’s cabin, crushing the passengers inside.

There were eight people in the car at the time of the accident. Six of them died on the spot. The victims have been identified as Gajjala Ankaalu (40), Gajjala Bhavani (25), Gajjala Narasimhulu (20), Bochhu Sunny (30), Karreddula Divakar (30, the driver), and Gajjala Babbulu (30). All were residents of Stuartpuram in Bapatla district and were returning from a pilgrimage in the Nandyal area.