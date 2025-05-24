Terror suspects in Andhra grilled by NIA, ATS over IED plot, foreign funding, extremist links

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram II town police, along with officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and Counter-Intelligence (CI), began questioning two terror suspects in connection with an alleged conspiracy to detonate improvised explosive devices (IEDs) across India.

Siraj Ur Rehaman (29) and Syed Sameer (28) were taken into seven-day police custody on Friday after being transferred from Visakhapatnam Central Prison to the Police Training College (PTC) in Vizianagaram.

Their interrogation was approved by the Additional Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court, Vizianagaram, to gather key details about their reported involvement in planning terror acts and building explosive devices.

Police said DSP-ranked officers began separate interrogations of the duo at the PTC. Security around the facility was intensified, with in-charge SP SV Madhava Reddy and Additional SP Sowmyalatha overseeing the arrangements.