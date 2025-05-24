Terror suspects in Andhra grilled by NIA, ATS over IED plot, foreign funding, extremist links

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram II town police, along with officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and Counter-Intelligence (CI), began questioning two terror suspects in connection with an alleged conspiracy to detonate improvised explosive devices (IEDs) across India.
Siraj Ur Rehaman (29) and Syed Sameer (28) were taken into seven-day police custody on Friday after being transferred from Visakhapatnam Central Prison to the Police Training College (PTC) in Vizianagaram.
Their interrogation was approved by the Additional Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court, Vizianagaram, to gather key details about their reported involvement in planning terror acts and building explosive devices.
Police said DSP-ranked officers began separate interrogations of the duo at the PTC. Security around the facility was intensified, with in-charge SP SV Madhava Reddy and Additional SP Sowmyalatha overseeing the arrangements.
Authorities reported that Siraj and Sameer initially refused to cooperate but were later questioned on their alleged plans to support extremist groups such as KHILAFAT, JIHADI, AHIM (Al-Hind Ittehadul Muslimeen), BLT (Bhagawa Love Trap), and GHAZWA-E-HIND. Investigators are also probing their suspected attempts to develop a chemical lab and produce rocket launchers targeting RSS and non-Muslim groups.
Preliminary findings suggest Siraj became radicalised while living in Hyderabad and connected with like-minded individuals, including Sameer, via social media. He allegedly maintained encrypted communications with a suspected ISIS operative, Imran Akram (A6), based in Oman. Investigators also traced a Rs 3,000 foreign fund transfer to the suspects, believed to support terror activities.
Police identified several others believed to be connected to Siraj through online platforms or personal meetings in Mumbai. These include Abuthalem (alias Abu Musab), Adnan Kureshi, Dilshan, Mohsin Shaik, Jasser (alias Aman), Fahad, Amir Ansari, Sahabaz, and Zeeshan. The NIA is currently tracking these individuals and potential links to international terror networks, particularly those based in Oman and Saudi Arabia.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer stated, “Their plans and affiliations remain unclear at this stage. Further interrogation over the coming days is necessary to determine whether they have ties to any major terror groups.”