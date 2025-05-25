Andhra Agriculture Minister promises procurement of total tobacco stock from farmers

GUNTUR: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Saturday assured that the government would support Black Burley tobacco farmers until every leaf is procured. He made the statement during a meeting with farmers and company representatives at the Parchur MLA’s camp office.

The Minister announced that procurement will follow a two-grade system, Rs 12,000 per quintal for the common variety and Rs 6,000 for the low grade. “Despite global market fluctuations, companies must follow these fixed rates,” he said. The government will bear processing costs and may initiate direct procurement through Markfed if necessary.

Atchannaidu criticised companies for neglecting farmers’ concerns and warned against delays. He said six sub-committees will oversee procurement, and staff support will be provided to companies.

Of the targeted 25 million kg, farmers produced 75 million kg, causing a crisis amid declining international demand.

Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar said, “The government promoted this crop with company backing and must now ensure full procurement.” He cautioned against farmer suicides and confirmed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is monitoring the situation.

Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar confirmed that all stock would be procured at fair prices. District Collector J. Venkata Murali pledged constant monitoring.