Bomb calls prove hoax in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: A series of bomb threats in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam on Saturday triggered widespread panic, prompting immediate response from local authorities.

The threats, which later turned out to be hoaxes, put both cities on high alert, with bomb disposal teams and sniffer dog squads conducting extensive search operations at public places, including shopping malls, railway stations, and bus stands.

According to the police, the Vijayawada city control room received a phone call from an unknown person around 6 am, claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) office located at Besant Road.

Upon receiving the phone call, the police immediately informed the bomb disposal team and sniffer dog squad, which rushed to the spot, and launched an extensive search operation at the LIC building and the nearby premises.

The police made the shops on Besant Road shut to avoid any untoward incident. Suspecting that explosives might be planted in thickly populated areas, the police deployed additional force for a thorough search of the surrounding areas.

The search operation lasted over five hours with bomb detection squads and sniffer dogs scouring the entire area. After the extensive search, no explosives were found, confirming that the threat was a hoax.